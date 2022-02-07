Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Stake Raised by Axa S.A.

Axa S.A. increased its holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,153,379 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 141,459 shares during the period. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $174,668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CDNS. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1,088.2% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 202 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 298.9% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 359 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. 83.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDNS traded up $1.96 during trading on Monday, hitting $149.47. 2,552 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,702,675. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.11 and a 1-year high of $192.70. The company has a market capitalization of $41.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $170.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $165.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.70.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $186.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Cadence Design Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $168.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cadence Design Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.07.

In related news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.87, for a total value of $177,870.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO John M. Wall sold 5,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.98, for a total value of $941,835.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 114,233 shares of company stock worth $19,623,405 in the last three months. 2.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP.

