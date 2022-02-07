Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $918.99 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) to post sales of $918.99 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cabot’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $957.77 million and the lowest is $880.20 million. Cabot posted sales of $842.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, May 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Cabot will report full-year sales of $3.67 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.51 billion to $3.77 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $3.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.62 billion to $3.85 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Cabot.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.18. Cabot had a return on equity of 28.88% and a net margin of 2.78%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share.

CBT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cabot from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Cabot from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Barclays raised their target price on Cabot from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Loop Capital raised their target price on Cabot from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Cabot from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.13.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Cabot by 25.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,194,504 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $352,651,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254,231 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Cabot by 6.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,768,169 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $328,382,000 after buying an additional 371,757 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cabot by 12.7% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,429,148 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $171,869,000 after buying an additional 386,016 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Cabot by 3.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,499,126 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $125,256,000 after buying an additional 93,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cabot by 13.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,220,088 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $111,271,000 after buying an additional 265,802 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

Cabot stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $62.45. 440,150 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 399,768. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $56.56 and a 200 day moving average of $54.73. Cabot has a 1-year low of $47.08 and a 1-year high of $65.25. The company has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 36.52 and a beta of 1.60.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio is 86.55%.

About Cabot

Cabot Corp. is a global specialty chemicals and performance materials company. Its products are rubber and specialty grade carbon blacks, specialty compounds, fumed metal oxides, activated carbons, inkjet colorants, and aerogel. The company operates through the following segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions.

