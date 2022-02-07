Caas Capital Management LP Makes New $2.06 Million Investment in Zenvia Inc (NASDAQ:ZENV)

Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Zenvia Inc (NASDAQ:ZENV) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,063,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in Zenvia during the third quarter worth about $1,162,000. EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new position in Zenvia during the third quarter worth about $2,700,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Zenvia during the third quarter worth about $3,781,000. Finally, LA Financiere DE L Echiquier bought a new position in Zenvia during the third quarter worth about $11,880,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Zenvia alerts:

NASDAQ:ZENV opened at $5.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.01. Zenvia Inc has a 1 year low of $4.86 and a 1 year high of $20.01.

Zenvia (NASDAQ:ZENV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $31.33 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zenvia Inc will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

ZENV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zenvia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Zenvia from $30.50 to $17.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.

Zenvia Company Profile

Zenvia Inc provides customer experience communications platform which empowers businesses to create unique journeys for their end-customers along their life cycle across range of B2C verticals. Zenvia Inc is based in S?O PAULO.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZENV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zenvia Inc (NASDAQ:ZENV).

Receive News & Ratings for Zenvia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zenvia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.