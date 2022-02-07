Caas Capital Management LP Invests $3.46 Million in Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA)

Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 140,354 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,457,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RNA. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avidity Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $220,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in Avidity Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $230,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Avidity Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $232,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Avidity Biosciences by 104,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,369 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 9,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Avidity Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $279,000. 94.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Arthur A. Levin sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.89, for a total value of $697,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 16.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of RNA opened at $16.27 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $763.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.64 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.65. Avidity Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.39 and a 52 week high of $29.59.

Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68). Avidity Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 30.60% and a negative net margin of 995.70%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 million. Equities analysts predict that Avidity Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on RNA. Zacks Investment Research lowered Avidity Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research report on Friday, December 10th. TheStreet lowered Avidity Biosciences from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Avidity Biosciences from $36.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Avidity Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.67.

Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of oligonucleotide-based therapies. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat a range of serious diseases. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 is used for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease; and to design, engineer, and develop therapeutics that combine tissue selectivity of monoclonal antibodies and the precision of oligonucleotide therapies to access previously undruggable tissue and cell types, and target underlying genetic drivers of diseases.

