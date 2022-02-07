Caas Capital Management LP Invests $2.50 Million in APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG)

Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 122,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,498,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in APi Group by 10.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,158,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,879,000 after buying an additional 1,222,088 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in APi Group by 6.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,771,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,902,000 after buying an additional 806,577 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of APi Group by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,043,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,995 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of APi Group by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,996,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,386,000 after purchasing an additional 484,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of APi Group by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,625,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,743,000 after purchasing an additional 324,470 shares during the last quarter. 86.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays upped their price target on APi Group from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup started coverage on APi Group in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded APi Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 10th.

Shares of NYSE APG opened at $21.40 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.74. APi Group Co. has a 1-year low of $17.75 and a 1-year high of $26.84. The company has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.34 and a beta of 1.22.

APi Group (NYSE:APG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter. APi Group had a return on equity of 23.66% and a net margin of 0.27%.

About APi Group

APi Group Corporation provides safety, specialty, and industrial services primarily in North America. It operates through three segments: Safety Services, Specialty Services, and Industrial Services. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions, and HVAC and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems.

