Caas Capital Management LP Invests $1.69 Million in Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:RYAN)

Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:RYAN) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,694,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ryan Specialty Group during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ryan Specialty Group during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ryan Specialty Group during the 3rd quarter worth $86,000. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ryan Specialty Group during the 3rd quarter worth $223,000. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL purchased a new position in shares of Ryan Specialty Group during the 3rd quarter worth $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

RYAN stock opened at $39.10 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.01. Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $25.57 and a 1 year high of $41.14.

Ryan Specialty Group (NYSE:RYAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $352.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.20 million. Ryan Specialty Group had a return on equity of 104.08% and a net margin of 1.46%. Equities analysts forecast that Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Ryan Specialty Group from $33.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays raised their target price on Ryan Specialty Group from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ryan Specialty Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Ryan Specialty Group from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Ryan Specialty Group from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.78.

Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc is a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents and carriers. The company offer distribution, underwriting, product development, administration and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

