C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) Upgraded to “Buy” at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has $106.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $102.00.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $113.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $115.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Barclays downgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $108.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $106.00.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock opened at $88.73 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $11.53 billion, a PE ratio of 14.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.44. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a one year low of $84.67 and a one year high of $112.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $103.22 and a 200 day moving average of $95.88.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.65% and a return on equity of 43.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will post 6.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This is a boost from C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 34.87%.

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Ben G. Campbell sold 19,776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,977,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael John Short sold 16,914 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.11, for a total transaction of $1,659,432.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,852 shares of company stock worth $4,689,508 in the last 90 days. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the third quarter worth $61,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 18.8% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 719 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 443.5% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 837 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. 91.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.