Butterfly Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFLY) Shares Sold by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lowered its position in shares of Butterfly Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFLY) by 42.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,931 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Butterfly Network were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Butterfly Network during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Butterfly Network during the third quarter worth about $132,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in shares of Butterfly Network during the second quarter worth about $156,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Butterfly Network during the second quarter worth about $163,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Butterfly Network during the second quarter worth about $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BFLY. UBS Group began coverage on Butterfly Network in a report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Butterfly Network from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.

Shares of BFLY opened at $5.76 on Monday. Butterfly Network, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.84 and a twelve month high of $29.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.30.

Butterfly Network (NASDAQ:BFLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $14.62 million during the quarter. Analysts expect that Butterfly Network, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Darius Shahida sold 65,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.10, for a total transaction of $463,445.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephanie Fielding sold 13,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.10, for a total value of $95,424.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 177,953 shares of company stock worth $1,136,440 in the last ninety days. 42.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Butterfly Network Profile

Butterfly Network, Inc, a digital health company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes ultrasound imaging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Butterfly iQ, a handheld and single-probe whole body ultrasound system; and Butterfly iQ+, a point-of-care ultrasound imaging device that connects with a smart phone or tablet.

