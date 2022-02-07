Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) Holdings Boosted by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,446,208 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,374 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Bunge were worth $280,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BG. Amundi bought a new position in Bunge in the second quarter worth about $48,686,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bunge by 203.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 651,891 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,945,000 after acquiring an additional 436,890 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Bunge by 51.9% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,190,931 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $96,847,000 after acquiring an additional 406,997 shares during the last quarter. Natixis raised its holdings in shares of Bunge by 5,416.6% during the third quarter. Natixis now owns 363,762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,581,000 after buying an additional 357,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Bunge by 7.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,114,439 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $321,543,000 after buying an additional 301,718 shares during the last quarter. 83.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE BG opened at $98.10 on Monday. Bunge Limited has a 12 month low of $71.68 and a 12 month high of $101.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.79 billion, a PE ratio of 6.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.37.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Bunge from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Bunge from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Bunge from $98.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Bunge in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on Bunge from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.22.

Bunge Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the supply and transportation of agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment involves in the purchase, storage, transportation, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products.

