Bunge (BG) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Bunge (NYSE:BG) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 9th. Analysts expect Bunge to post earnings of $2.85 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

BG opened at $98.10 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $92.69 and its 200-day moving average is $86.37. The stock has a market cap of $13.79 billion, a PE ratio of 6.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Bunge has a twelve month low of $71.68 and a twelve month high of $101.13.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Bunge in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Stephens boosted their target price on Bunge from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Bunge from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Bunge from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bunge currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.22.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Bunge stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) by 19.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,161,433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 190,022 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.82% of Bunge worth $90,768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

Bunge Company Profile

Bunge Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the supply and transportation of agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment involves in the purchase, storage, transportation, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products.

