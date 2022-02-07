Bunge (BG) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Bunge (NYSE:BG) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 9th. Analysts expect Bunge to post earnings of $2.85 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
BG opened at $98.10 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $92.69 and its 200-day moving average is $86.37. The stock has a market cap of $13.79 billion, a PE ratio of 6.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Bunge has a twelve month low of $71.68 and a twelve month high of $101.13.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on BG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Bunge in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Stephens boosted their target price on Bunge from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Bunge from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Bunge from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bunge currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.22.
Bunge Company Profile
Bunge Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the supply and transportation of agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment involves in the purchase, storage, transportation, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bunge (BG)
- 3 Inflation-Proof ETFs to Put into Your Portfolio
- Energy, Banks, Industrials: 3 Stocks to Buy in Strong Areas of the Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 1/31 – 2/4
- Ford Gets Dented By Inflation, Supply Chain Issues
- 3 Underrated Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Bunge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.