Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Bruker from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.71.

Bruker stock opened at $67.69 on Friday. Bruker has a twelve month low of $55.23 and a twelve month high of $92.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $75.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.24, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.31.

In other news, Director Marc A. Kastner sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.86, for a total transaction of $768,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Mark Munch sold 21,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total value of $1,685,558.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 26.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Bruker by 11.0% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,290,601 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $256,996,000 after purchasing an additional 325,033 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Bruker by 35.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,050,445 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $155,793,000 after acquiring an additional 541,579 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Bruker by 8.6% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,024,450 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $158,110,000 after acquiring an additional 159,551 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Bruker by 29.9% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,959,036 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $153,001,000 after acquiring an additional 451,147 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Bruker by 56.2% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,622,733 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $126,736,000 after buying an additional 583,906 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.38% of the company’s stock.

Bruker Company Profile

Bruker Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions that enable customers to explore life and materials at microscopic, molecular, and cellular levels. It operates through the following segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy and Supercon Technologies (BEST).

