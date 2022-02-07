Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) will announce earnings of $0.32 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Brookline Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.31 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.32. Brookline Bancorp posted earnings of $0.34 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brookline Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.32 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.34. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.46. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Brookline Bancorp.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. Brookline Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 34.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brookline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st.

BRKL stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $17.22. 9,465 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 304,763. Brookline Bancorp has a 52-week low of $12.76 and a 52-week high of $17.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.40.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Brookline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.78%.

In other news, Director John A. Hackett sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total value of $50,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David C. Chapin sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.94, for a total value of $169,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 16,822 shares of company stock worth $282,482. 2.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRKL. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Brookline Bancorp by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,519 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Brookline Bancorp by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,409 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in Brookline Bancorp by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 12,897 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Brookline Bancorp by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 44,838 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Brookline Bancorp by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,030 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $838,000 after buying an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.99% of the company’s stock.

Brookline Bancorp Company Profile

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Real Estate Loans, Commercial Loans and Leases, and Consumer Loans. The Commercial Real Estate Loans segment includes commercial real estate mortgage loans, multi-family mortgage loans, and construction loans.

