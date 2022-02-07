Brokers Offer Predictions for Hudbay Minerals Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (TSE:HBM)

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial issued their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for Hudbay Minerals in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 2nd. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle expects that the mining company will post earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Hudbay Minerals’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.24 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.99 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.93 EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.05) EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on HBM. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. CSFB upped their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$11.50 to C$12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$15.50 to C$17.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Hudbay Minerals to C$12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$12.00 target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hudbay Minerals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$12.79.

Shares of HBM stock opened at C$9.39 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.94. Hudbay Minerals has a twelve month low of C$6.70 and a twelve month high of C$11.62. The company has a market cap of C$2.46 billion and a P/E ratio of -8.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$9.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$8.55.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

