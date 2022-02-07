Brokers Issue Forecasts for Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:SPR)

Posted by on Feb 7th, 2022

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) – Analysts at Truist Financial issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a report released on Wednesday, February 2nd. Truist Financial analyst M. Ciarmoli anticipates that the aerospace company will earn ($1.07) per share for the quarter. Truist Financial currently has a “Buy” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Spirit AeroSystems’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.68) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.96) EPS.

SPR has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Spirit AeroSystems from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Spirit AeroSystems from $51.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet raised Spirit AeroSystems from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, initiated coverage on Spirit AeroSystems in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.09.

Spirit AeroSystems stock opened at $46.89 on Monday. Spirit AeroSystems has a 12 month low of $35.22 and a 12 month high of $53.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.43 and its 200-day moving average is $42.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.35. The company has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.81 and a beta of 1.93.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The aerospace company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.19). Spirit AeroSystems had a negative net margin of 19.06% and a negative return on equity of 65.08%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.31) EPS. Spirit AeroSystems’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPR. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 61.5% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 630 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 175.6% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 733 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 166.1% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 801 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 171.7% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 523.6% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.09%. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -0.58%.

About Spirit AeroSystems

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of aero structures for commercial and defense aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, Wing Systems, and All Other. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems.

Recommended Stories

Earnings History and Estimates for Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR)

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit AeroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit AeroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.