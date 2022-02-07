Brokers Issue Forecasts for Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:SPR)

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) – Analysts at Truist Financial issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a report released on Wednesday, February 2nd. Truist Financial analyst M. Ciarmoli anticipates that the aerospace company will earn ($1.07) per share for the quarter. Truist Financial currently has a “Buy” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Spirit AeroSystems’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.68) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.96) EPS.

SPR has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Spirit AeroSystems from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Spirit AeroSystems from $51.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet raised Spirit AeroSystems from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, initiated coverage on Spirit AeroSystems in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.09.

Spirit AeroSystems stock opened at $46.89 on Monday. Spirit AeroSystems has a 12 month low of $35.22 and a 12 month high of $53.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.43 and its 200-day moving average is $42.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.35. The company has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.81 and a beta of 1.93.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The aerospace company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.19). Spirit AeroSystems had a negative net margin of 19.06% and a negative return on equity of 65.08%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.31) EPS. Spirit AeroSystems’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPR. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 61.5% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 630 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 175.6% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 733 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 166.1% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 801 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 171.7% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 523.6% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.09%. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -0.58%.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of aero structures for commercial and defense aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, Wing Systems, and All Other. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems.

