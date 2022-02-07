Brokers Issue Forecasts for O-I Glass, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:OI)

O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) – KeyCorp increased their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of O-I Glass in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp analyst A. Josephson now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $1.90 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.85. KeyCorp currently has a “Underweight” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. O-I Glass had a return on equity of 69.39% and a net margin of 1.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share.

OI has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet lowered O-I Glass from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on O-I Glass from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on O-I Glass in a report on Friday, January 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded O-I Glass from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on O-I Glass from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

OI opened at $13.81 on Monday. O-I Glass has a 52-week low of $10.64 and a 52-week high of $19.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 30.02, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.51, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.54.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OI. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of O-I Glass by 34.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,686,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $386,805,000 after purchasing an additional 6,051,501 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of O-I Glass in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,999,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of O-I Glass by 4.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,544,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $302,833,000 after purchasing an additional 750,910 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of O-I Glass in the second quarter valued at approximately $10,696,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 135.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,109,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,114,000 after buying an additional 637,795 shares during the period. 89.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

O-I Glass, Inc engages in manufacturing of glass products. It offers products to the food and beverage sectors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Perrysburg, OH.

