Brokerages Set W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) PT at $87.00

Shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $87.00.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WPC. Bank of America raised W. P. Carey from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of W. P. Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of W. P. Carey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on W. P. Carey from $89.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st.

Shares of WPC stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $75.54. 6,422 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 824,048. W. P. Carey has a 52-week low of $66.12 and a 52-week high of $83.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $78.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $1.055 per share. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is currently 171.54%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WPC. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new stake in W. P. Carey in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of W. P. Carey in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in W. P. Carey in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its position in W. P. Carey by 65.0% during the second quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. 58.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

W. P. Carey Company Profile

W.P. Carey, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It operates through two segment: Real Estate Ownership and Investment Management. The Real Estate Ownership segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for the real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

