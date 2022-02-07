Brokerages Set U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:USX) PT at $9.25

U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:USX) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.25.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Bank of America lowered shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

In other U.S. Xpress Enterprises news, EVP Nathan H. Harwell sold 4,920 shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.22, for a total transaction of $40,442.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jacob Lawson sold 12,000 shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.54, for a total transaction of $102,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,920 shares of company stock valued at $322,922 over the last 90 days. 30.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 3.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,529,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,200,000 after acquiring an additional 48,574 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,434,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,423,000 after buying an additional 250,024 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 4.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,213,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,438,000 after buying an additional 53,924 shares during the period. Cornerstone Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 12.7% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc. now owns 983,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,487,000 after buying an additional 110,975 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 28.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 805,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,954,000 after buying an additional 178,942 shares during the period. 35.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

USX remained flat at $$4.12 during trading on Monday. 257,345 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 264,502. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. U.S. Xpress Enterprises has a one year low of $4.05 and a one year high of $12.33.

U.S. Xpress Enterprises Company Profile

US Xpress Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of truckload carrier services. It operates though the Truckload and Brokerage segments. The Truckload segment offers asset-based truckload services, including the over-the-road and dedicated contract services. The Brokerage segment is involves in non-asset based freight brokerage services.

