Brokerages Set Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd (TSE:TVE) PT at C$5.21

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd (TSE:TVE) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$5.21.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TVE shares. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$6.50 price objective on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a C$6.00 price objective on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. ATB Capital lifted their price objective on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$4.75 to C$5.25 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$5.00 to C$6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th.

In other news, Senior Officer Brian Leslie Schmidt sold 66,562 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.08, for a total value of C$271,572.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,152,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$8,783,619.84. Also, Senior Officer Martin Malek purchased 55,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$3.59 per share, for a total transaction of C$199,772.73. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 521,571 shares in the company, valued at C$1,872,439.89. Insiders have purchased a total of 60,383 shares of company stock worth $217,618 in the last ninety days.

Shares of Tamarack Valley Energy stock opened at C$5.12 on Friday. Tamarack Valley Energy has a 1 year low of C$1.60 and a 1 year high of C$5.26. The firm has a market cap of C$2.08 billion and a PE ratio of 6.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$4.07 and a 200-day moving average price of C$3.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.43, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0083 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. Tamarack Valley Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.57%.

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater and Westlock in Alberta, as well as in the Consort area of southeast Alberta and Hoosier area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons Sands light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties located in Hatton area of Saskatchewan.

