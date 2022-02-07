Brokerages Set Professional Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PFHD) Target Price at $21.10

Professional Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PFHD) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the five research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.50.

PFHD has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Professional from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Professional from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Professional from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 30th.

NASDAQ:PFHD traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $21.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,750. Professional has a 12-month low of $15.41 and a 12-month high of $22.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $284.50 million, a PE ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 0.06.

Professional (NASDAQ:PFHD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter. Professional had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 24.90%. The business had revenue of $19.41 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Professional will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Rolando Digasbarro sold 2,500 shares of Professional stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.75, for a total transaction of $46,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,752 shares of company stock worth $70,685. 8.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Professional in the 2nd quarter valued at $301,000. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new stake in Professional in the 2nd quarter valued at $342,000. Salzhauer Michael bought a new stake in Professional in the 4th quarter valued at $369,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Professional by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 6,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in Professional by 163.2% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 32,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 19,910 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.50% of the company’s stock.

About Professional

Professional Holding Corp., operates primarily through its subsidiary, Professional Bank, provides banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, other professionals, entrepreneurs, and high net worth individuals. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as IRAs and certificates of deposit.

