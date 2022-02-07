Brokerages Set Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) Target Price at $199.67

Shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $199.67.

VAC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $194.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $198.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $203.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th.

Get Marriott Vacations Worldwide alerts:

In other Marriott Vacations Worldwide news, VP Dwight D. Smith sold 893 shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.20, for a total transaction of $134,128.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President John E. Geller, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $425,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VAC. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 43.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,000 after buying an additional 3,045 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 527.0% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 62,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,988,000 after purchasing an additional 52,700 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 16,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,623,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VAC traded up $4.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $165.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 199,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,025. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $161.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -136.17 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 2.46. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $137.13 and a fifty-two week high of $190.97.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.60. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a negative net margin of 1.39% and a positive return on equity of 2.94%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.81) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Marriott Vacations Worldwide will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 22nd. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is -183.05%.

About Marriott Vacations Worldwide

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp. is a global vacation company, which engages in vacation ownership, exchange, rental and resort and property management, along with related businesses, products and services. It operates through Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The Vacation Ownership segment includes develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, and Hyatt Residence Club brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.