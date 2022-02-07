Brokerages Set Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) Price Target at $12.40

Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.40.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DVDCF. Zacks Investment Research raised Davide Campari-Milano from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Davide Campari-Milano to €12.80 ($14.38) in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th.

Get Davide Campari-Milano alerts:

Shares of Davide Campari-Milano stock opened at $12.60 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.12. Davide Campari-Milano has a 52 week low of $11.00 and a 52 week high of $15.23.

Davide Campari-Milano NV is a holding company, which engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. The firm operates through its geographic segments: the Americas; Southern Europe; Middle East and Africa; Northern, Central and Eastern Europe; Asia-Pacific. Its product offerings include aperitifs, vodka, whisky, tequila, rum, gin, liqueurs, and sparkling and still wines under internation brands which include Campari, Aperol, Sky Vodka, Wild Turkey, Appleton Estate, Grand Marnier, and Wray and Nephew.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Davide Campari-Milano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Davide Campari-Milano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.