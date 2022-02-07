Brokerages Set Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) PT at $9.55

Shares of Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nineteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.55.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CS. Barclays decreased their target price on Credit Suisse Group from CHF 9 to CHF 8.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Credit Suisse Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a report on Friday, November 5th. Cheuvreux upgraded Credit Suisse Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 165.3% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 5,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 3,155 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 181.7% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 3,535 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 29.1% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,495 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group in the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 19.3% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 1,306 shares during the last quarter. 8.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CS opened at $9.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.07. Credit Suisse Group has a 52-week low of $8.77 and a 52-week high of $14.95.

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.60 billion. Credit Suisse Group had a return on equity of 0.17% and a net margin of 0.26%. Analysts predict that Credit Suisse Group will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

About Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group AG is holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Swiss Universal Bank; International Wealth Management; Asia Pacific; and Investment Banking and Capital Markets. The Swiss Universal Bank segment offers comprehensive advice and financial solutions to private, corporate, and institutional clients in Switzerland.

