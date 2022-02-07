Brokerages Set Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) Price Target at $3.60

Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.60.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Banco Santander from €4.35 ($4.89) to €4.40 ($4.94) in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Banco Santander in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a €3.30 ($3.71) target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Banco Santander from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Banco Santander from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Banco Santander from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, December 27th.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 123.0% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 7,227 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 3,986 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Banco Santander in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in Banco Santander during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Banco Santander during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Banco Santander during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.91% of the company’s stock.
About Banco Santander
Banco Santander SA is a banking services company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, companies, and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, South America, and Santander Global Platform. The Europe segment comprises business activities carried out in the region.
