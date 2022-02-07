Brokerages Expect U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $5.60 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) to report sales of $5.60 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for U.S. Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.55 billion to $5.66 billion. U.S. Bancorp reported sales of $5.44 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will report full year sales of $24.43 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $23.55 billion to $25.35 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $27.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $25.09 billion to $29.40 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover U.S. Bancorp.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.03). U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 33.14%. The business had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on USB shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Friday, December 17th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $74.00 to $69.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.63.

USB traded up $0.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $59.70. The stock had a trading volume of 5,307,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,036,703. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $57.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.40. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $46.13 and a one year high of $63.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $88.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.07.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.08%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 392,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,332,000 after buying an additional 2,607 shares in the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.5% in the third quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 303,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,060,000 after purchasing an additional 4,549 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 8.0% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 42,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after purchasing an additional 3,180 shares during the period. Grandfield & Dodd LLC increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.1% in the third quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 422,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,090,000 after purchasing an additional 4,765 shares during the period. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 213.9% in the third quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 33,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after purchasing an additional 22,503 shares during the period. 73.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on U.S. Bancorp (USB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.