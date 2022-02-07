Brokerages Expect TMC the metals company Inc (NASDAQ:TMC) to Post -$0.12 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that TMC the metals company Inc (NASDAQ:TMC) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.12) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for TMC the metals’ earnings. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TMC the metals will report full-year earnings of ($0.71) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.72) to ($0.70). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.39) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.40) to ($0.38). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow TMC the metals.

Get TMC the metals alerts:

TMC the metals (NASDAQ:TMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.13).

A number of research analysts recently commented on TMC shares. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on TMC the metals from $3.00 to $2.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Wedbush started coverage on TMC the metals in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on TMC the metals in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

TMC the metals stock opened at $1.43 on Wednesday. TMC the metals has a one year low of $1.15 and a one year high of $15.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.87.

In related news, Director Andrei Karkar purchased 748,957 shares of TMC the metals stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,497,914.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gerard Barron purchased 15,500 shares of TMC the metals stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.22 per share, with a total value of $49,910.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 811,895 shares of company stock valued at $1,642,700 in the last ninety days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TMC the metals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TMC the metals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of TMC the metals during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of TMC the metals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of TMC the metals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $95,000. Institutional investors own 46.53% of the company’s stock.

TMC the metals Company Profile

TMC the metals company Inc is an explorer of battery metals from seafloor polymetallic nodules. TMC the metals company Inc, formerly known as Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition Corporation, is based in NEW YORK.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TMC the metals (TMC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TMC the metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TMC the metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.