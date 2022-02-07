Brokerages Expect North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA) to Post $0.45 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) will report $0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for North American Construction Group’s earnings. North American Construction Group posted earnings of $0.28 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 60.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that North American Construction Group will report full-year earnings of $1.61 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $1.62. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.76 to $1.88. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for North American Construction Group.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NOA shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on North American Construction Group from C$24.00 to C$26.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Pi Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$26.00 price target on shares of North American Construction Group in a report on Thursday, October 21st. boosted their price target on North American Construction Group from C$25.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. TD Securities raised North American Construction Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Maxim Group increased their price target on North American Construction Group from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.50.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of North American Construction Group by 4.9% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 609,614 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,276,000 after buying an additional 28,452 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in North American Construction Group by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 19,518 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in North American Construction Group by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 97,372 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 4,120 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC grew its stake in North American Construction Group by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 2,651,822 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,255,000 after purchasing an additional 126,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in North American Construction Group by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 94,312 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NOA opened at $14.65 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.54 and a 200 day moving average of $14.83. The company has a market cap of $439.84 million, a PE ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. North American Construction Group has a 12-month low of $9.01 and a 12-month high of $17.79.

North American Construction Group Company Profile

North American Construction Group Ltd. engages in providing mining and heavy construction services. It offers their services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors, primarily within Western Canada. The company focuses on supporting the construction and operation of surface mines, in the oil sands.

