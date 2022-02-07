Brokerages Expect Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.19 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) will announce $1.19 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Hub Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.18 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.21 billion. Hub Group posted sales of $952.73 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hub Group will report full year sales of $4.16 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.14 billion to $4.19 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $4.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.54 billion to $5.04 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Hub Group.

Get Hub Group alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on HUBG shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Hub Group from $83.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Hub Group from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Hub Group from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Hub Group from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Hub Group in a research report on Sunday, October 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.83.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HUBG. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hub Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,188 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,712,000 after acquiring an additional 4,256 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,244 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,641 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cim Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Hub Group by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,860 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 2,930 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HUBG traded up $0.59 on Wednesday, reaching $74.28. The company had a trading volume of 7,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,608. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 22.74 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $80.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.16. Hub Group has a 12 month low of $54.14 and a 12 month high of $87.21.

About Hub Group

Hub Group, Inc engages in the provision of multi-modal transportation and logistics solutions. Its solutions include intermodal transportation, truck brokerage, asset trucking, and dedicated trucking. It serves the retail, e-commerce, paper, chemical, healthcare, glass, private equity, and automotive industries.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hub Group (HUBG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hub Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hub Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.