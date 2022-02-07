Brokerages Expect Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA) Will Announce Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.32 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Heska’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.54. Heska reported earnings per share of $0.72 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 55.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Heska will report full year earnings of $1.61 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $1.87. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $3.46. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Heska.

Get Heska alerts:

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.23). Heska had a return on equity of 1.07% and a net margin of 0.75%. The firm had revenue of $60.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.80 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.25) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Heska from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Heska in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $267.17.

In related news, CEO Kevin S. Wilson bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $179.00 per share, with a total value of $179,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Heska by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,574 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Heska by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,489 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Heska by 57.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 820 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Heska by 763.8% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 40,565 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,403,000 after purchasing an additional 35,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Heska during the 4th quarter valued at $1,770,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HSKA traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $131.30. The stock had a trading volume of 39,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,892. Heska has a one year low of $125.16 and a one year high of $275.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 691.09 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $157.61 and a 200 day moving average of $211.30. The company has a quick ratio of 7.03, a current ratio of 8.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Heska Company Profile

Heska Corp. engages in the provision of veterinary and animal health diagnostic, and specialty products. It operates through the North America and International segments. The North America segment includes the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The International segment involves Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Heska (HSKA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Heska Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heska and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.