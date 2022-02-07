Brokerages Expect Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $57.10 Million

Equities analysts expect that Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) will announce sales of $57.10 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Franklin Covey’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $56.30 million to $58.00 million. Franklin Covey reported sales of $48.16 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, April 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Franklin Covey will report full year sales of $254.04 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $252.26 million to $255.26 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $282.41 million, with estimates ranging from $279.70 million to $285.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Franklin Covey.

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The business services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $61.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.37 million. Franklin Covey had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 11.08%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of Franklin Covey from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Franklin Covey from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Franklin Covey in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Franklin Covey from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Franklin Covey from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.33.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Franklin Covey during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Covey by 133.6% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the period. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Franklin Covey during the third quarter valued at $68,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Covey by 377.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,252 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in shares of Franklin Covey during the third quarter valued at $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.60% of the company’s stock.

FC traded down $0.63 on Wednesday, reaching $46.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,829. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.14 and a 200-day moving average of $43.07. The company has a market capitalization of $657.66 million, a P/E ratio of 35.87, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Franklin Covey has a one year low of $25.18 and a one year high of $52.52.

About Franklin Covey

Franklin Covey Co is a global public company, which focuses on the organizational performance improvement. It operates through the following segments: Direct Offices, Education Practice, International Licensees, and Corporate & Other. The Direct Offices segment includes sales personnel that serve the United States and Canada; international sales offices located in Japan, China, the United Kingdom, Australia, Germany, Switzerland, and Austria; governmental sales channel; coaching operations; and books and audio sales channel.

