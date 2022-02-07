Brokerages Expect Definitive Healthcare Corp (NASDAQ:DH) to Announce $0.05 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that Definitive Healthcare Corp (NASDAQ:DH) will post earnings per share of $0.05 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Definitive Healthcare’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.05 and the lowest is $0.04. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Definitive Healthcare will report full year earnings of $0.11 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.13. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.29. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Definitive Healthcare.

Get Definitive Healthcare alerts:

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $43.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.08 million.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DH. Morgan Stanley upgraded Definitive Healthcare from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Definitive Healthcare from $45.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Definitive Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Definitive Healthcare in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Definitive Healthcare in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Definitive Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.30.

DH traded up $0.75 on Friday, hitting $22.76. The company had a trading volume of 315,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 655,341. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.40. Definitive Healthcare has a 1-year low of $18.15 and a 1-year high of $50.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.20.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Definitive Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at $8,566,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in Definitive Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at $238,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Definitive Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,295,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Definitive Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at $64,246,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Definitive Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at $404,000.

Definitive Healthcare Company Profile

Definitive Healthcare Corp. provides healthcare commercial intelligence. The company’s SaaS platform creates new paths in the healthcare market. Definitive Healthcare Corp. is based in FRAMINGHAM, Mass.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Definitive Healthcare (DH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Definitive Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Definitive Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.