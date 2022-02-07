Brokerages Anticipate The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) to Announce $0.18 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) to announce earnings of $0.18 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for New York Times’ earnings. New York Times posted earnings per share of $0.26 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 30.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that New York Times will report full year earnings of $1.25 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.14 to $1.36. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.32 to $1.60. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow New York Times.

Get New York Times alerts:

New York Times (NYSE:NYT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.08. New York Times had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 15.23%. The business had revenue of $594.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $579.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis.

NYT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday. Wolfe Research cut shares of New York Times from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, December 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of New York Times from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of New York Times from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of New York Times by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 19,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its stake in shares of New York Times by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 5,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee raised its holdings in New York Times by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 59,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,912,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in New York Times by 43.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in New York Times by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 24,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYT opened at $41.73 on Friday. New York Times has a 12 month low of $37.27 and a 12 month high of $56.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.39 and a beta of 0.78.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. This is a positive change from New York Times’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. New York Times’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.79%.

New York Times announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 2nd that permits the company to buyback $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About New York Times

The New York Times Co is a media organization, which engages in creating, collecting, and distributing news and information. It operates through the news product and other interest-specific products, and related content and services. It offers newspapers, print, and digital products and investments. The firm manages The New York Times, NYTimes.com, and mobile applications.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on New York Times (NYT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for New York Times Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Times and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.