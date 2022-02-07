Brokerages Anticipate Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) to Announce $0.63 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) will announce $0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.52 and the highest is $0.70. Canadian Pacific Railway reported earnings of $0.71 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway will report full year earnings of $3.02 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.45 to $3.28. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.65 to $3.94. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Canadian Pacific Railway.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.15. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 29.20% and a net margin of 35.84%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CP shares. UBS Group upgraded Canadian Pacific Railway to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Desjardins lowered their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$104.00 to C$103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Susquehanna upgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$106.00 to C$105.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Canadian Pacific Railway has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.83.

Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $70.65. 29,650 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,545,873. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $47.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $72.84 and its 200-day moving average is $72.35. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 52 week low of $64.37 and a 52 week high of $83.07.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.80%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 31,755 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,287,000 after acquiring an additional 7,598 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the 4th quarter worth about $394,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the 4th quarter worth about $263,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the 4th quarter worth about $370,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 854,421 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $61,467,000 after acquiring an additional 50,199 shares in the last quarter. 76.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Canadian Pacific Railway

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail service. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

