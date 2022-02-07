Brokerages Anticipate BlackRock Capital Investment Co. (NASDAQ:BKCC) Will Post Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that BlackRock Capital Investment Co. (NASDAQ:BKCC) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.09 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for BlackRock Capital Investment’s earnings. BlackRock Capital Investment posted earnings of $0.10 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 10%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BlackRock Capital Investment will report full year earnings of $0.27 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.37 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for BlackRock Capital Investment.

Several research firms have issued reports on BKCC. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on BlackRock Capital Investment from $4.25 to $4.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised BlackRock Capital Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised BlackRock Capital Investment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Capital Investment in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in BlackRock Capital Investment in the third quarter worth $40,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Capital Investment in the second quarter worth $41,000. Lokken Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Capital Investment during the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Capital Investment during the third quarter valued at about $49,000. 25.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BKCC traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $4.20. The stock had a trading volume of 1,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,924. The firm has a market capitalization of $310.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. BlackRock Capital Investment has a 1-year low of $3.14 and a 1-year high of $4.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.11.

BlackRock Capital Investment Corp, a Traded Fund, seeks investment opportunities in middle market companies located in the US and Canada with revenues of $50 million to $1 billion. The fund targets companies operating in the field of consumer services, technology, distribution, commercial services, Health services, Retail trade, Finance, Transportation.

