Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Stock Position Raised by Evoke Wealth LLC

Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 489 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 32 shares during the quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Broadcom during the third quarter valued at $27,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Broadcom during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Clean Yield Group raised its position in Broadcom by 97.3% during the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 73 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Broadcom by 117.1% during the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 76 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. 79.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Broadcom stock opened at $590.16 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $605.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $542.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market cap of $243.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.01. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $419.14 and a 12 month high of $677.76.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $7.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.74 by $0.07. Broadcom had a return on equity of 46.31% and a net margin of 24.54%. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 29.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were issued a $4.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.60. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 109.33%.

In related news, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 81 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $612.61 per share, for a total transaction of $49,621.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 159 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $626.99 per share, for a total transaction of $99,691.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AVGO shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $720.00 price target (up from $590.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Broadcom from $565.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on Broadcom from $650.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Citigroup upped their target price on Broadcom from $585.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Broadcom from $580.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Broadcom currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $658.65.

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

