Broad Street Realty (OTCMKTS:BRST) and Alset EHome International (NASDAQ:AEI) Financial Contrast

Broad Street Realty (OTCMKTS:BRST) and Alset EHome International (NASDAQ:AEI) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

Get Broad Street Realty alerts:

This table compares Broad Street Realty and Alset EHome International’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Broad Street Realty $19.66 million 3.42 -$8.15 million N/A N/A Alset EHome International $16.24 million 1.01 -$2.52 million N/A N/A

Alset EHome International has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Broad Street Realty.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

2.1% of Alset EHome International shares are held by institutional investors. 32.1% of Broad Street Realty shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 38.8% of Alset EHome International shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Broad Street Realty and Alset EHome International, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Broad Street Realty 0 0 0 0 N/A Alset EHome International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Broad Street Realty and Alset EHome International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Broad Street Realty -37.61% -20.31% -4.28% Alset EHome International -282.05% -61.62% -55.23%

Risk and Volatility

Broad Street Realty has a beta of 0.4, meaning that its stock price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alset EHome International has a beta of 0.22, meaning that its stock price is 78% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Broad Street Realty beats Alset EHome International on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Broad Street Realty Company Profile

Broad Street Realty, Inc. is an integrated and self-managed real estate company. It owns, operates, develops and redevelops primarily grocery-anchored shopping centers and mixed-use properties in the Mid-Atlantic, Southeast and Denver, Colorado markets. The firm also operates as a commercial real estate services firm that delivers cost-effective solutions for office, industrial and retail clients. The company was founded by Thomas M. Yockey and Michael Z. Jacoby in 1985 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Alset EHome International Company Profile

Alset EHome International Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in property development, digital transformation technology, and biohealth activities in the United States, Singapore, Hong Kong, Australia, and South Korea. The company engages in the land development, home building, sales and rental, and property management businesses. It designs applications for enterprise messaging and e-commerce software platforms; and engages in the research of nutritional chemistry to create a natural sugar alternative, products to slow the spread of disease, and natural foods and supplements, as well as to treat neurological and immune-related diseases. The company was formerly known as HF Enterprises Inc. and changed its name to Alset EHome International Inc. in February 2021. Alset EHome International Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Bethesda, Maryland. Alset EHome International Inc. was formerly a subsidiary of Hancock Fabrics, Inc.

Receive News & Ratings for Broad Street Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broad Street Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.