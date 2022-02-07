Britvic plc (LON:BVIC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Britvic plc (LON:BVIC) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 994.38 ($13.37).

BVIC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 890 ($11.97) price target on shares of Britvic in a report on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Britvic in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,060 ($14.25) price target on shares of Britvic in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Britvic from GBX 940 ($12.64) to GBX 945 ($12.71) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Britvic from GBX 1,050 ($14.12) to GBX 1,080 ($14.52) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

In other news, insider Simon Litherland sold 28,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 899 ($12.09), for a total value of £252,169.50 ($339,028.64). In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 45 shares of company stock valued at $40,650.

Shares of BVIC stock traded down GBX 24 ($0.32) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 916 ($12.32). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,518,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 499,370. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 915.09 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 929.18. The stock has a market cap of £2.45 billion and a PE ratio of 23.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.79. Britvic has a 12-month low of GBX 766.50 ($10.31) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,018 ($13.69).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were paid a dividend of GBX 17.70 ($0.24) per share. This represents a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This is a positive change from Britvic’s previous dividend of $6.50. Britvic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.73%.

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks.

