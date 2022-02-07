British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3,600.00.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group set a GBX 3,600 ($48.40) price objective on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital International Investors boosted its position in British American Tobacco by 8.2% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,017,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,413,000 after buying an additional 757,854 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in British American Tobacco by 39.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,952,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,994,000 after buying an additional 1,683,436 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in British American Tobacco by 138.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,834,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,353,000 after buying an additional 3,389,463 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in British American Tobacco by 19.4% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,893,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,065,000 after buying an additional 633,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newport Trust Co boosted its position in British American Tobacco by 3.2% in the third quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 3,579,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,283,000 after buying an additional 110,892 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BTI traded up $0.05 on Monday, hitting $43.68. 180,506 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,665,644. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.23. British American Tobacco has a one year low of $33.62 and a one year high of $44.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.78.

British American Tobacco Company Profile

British American Tobacco plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of tobacco products. Its brands include Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, and Pall Mall. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Asia-Pacific and Middle East (APME), Americas and Sub-Saharan Africa (AMSSA), and Europe and North Africa (ENA).

