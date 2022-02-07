Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Price Target Raised to $42.00 at Wedbush

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) had its target price upped by Wedbush from $36.00 to $42.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Brinker International’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.42 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.42 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.73 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Gordon Haskett cut Brinker International from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brinker International from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Brinker International from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Stephens increased their price target on Brinker International from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Brinker International from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brinker International has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $52.90.

Get Brinker International alerts:

Shares of EAT opened at $37.76 on Thursday. Brinker International has a 52-week low of $30.20 and a 52-week high of $78.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 11.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 2.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.42.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $925.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $924.24 million. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 48.95% and a net margin of 4.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Brinker International will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

In other Brinker International news, SVP Daniel S. Fuller bought 1,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.42 per share, with a total value of $45,160.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 13,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.87, for a total value of $503,828.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.21% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EAT. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brinker International during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust increased its position in Brinker International by 100.3% during the third quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 1,320 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Brinker International during the second quarter worth approximately $79,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in Brinker International during the second quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new position in Brinker International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $124,000. 94.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brinker International Company Profile

Brinker International, Inc engages in owning, developing, and franchising Chili’s Grill and Bar and Maggiano’s Little Italy restaurant brands. It operates through the following segments: Chili’s, and Maggiano’s. The Chili’s segment includes the results of company-owned Chili’s restaurants in the U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brinker International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brinker International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.