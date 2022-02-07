Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Given New $53.00 Price Target at Stephens

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) had its target price upped by Stephens from $45.00 to $53.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Brinker International from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Brinker International from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. MKM Partners decreased their target price on Brinker International from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Brinker International from $65.00 to $48.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Brinker International from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $52.90.

Get Brinker International alerts:

NYSE:EAT opened at $37.76 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 2.61. Brinker International has a 12-month low of $30.20 and a 12-month high of $78.33.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $925.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $924.24 million. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 48.95% and a net margin of 4.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Brinker International will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Brinker International news, COO Douglas N. Comings sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total value of $86,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 13,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.87, for a total value of $503,828.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in Brinker International during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Brinker International during the 2nd quarter worth about $79,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Brinker International by 100.3% in the 3rd quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 1,320 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Brinker International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Brinker International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $208,000. Institutional investors own 94.07% of the company’s stock.

About Brinker International

Brinker International, Inc engages in owning, developing, and franchising Chili’s Grill and Bar and Maggiano’s Little Italy restaurant brands. It operates through the following segments: Chili’s, and Maggiano’s. The Chili’s segment includes the results of company-owned Chili’s restaurants in the U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Brinker International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brinker International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.