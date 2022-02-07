Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Given New $44.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) had its target price decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $47.00 to $44.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on EAT. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Brinker International from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $83.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $52.90.

Get Brinker International alerts:

EAT stock opened at $37.76 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.84, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 2.61. Brinker International has a 52-week low of $30.20 and a 52-week high of $78.33.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $925.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $924.24 million. Brinker International had a net margin of 4.11% and a negative return on equity of 48.95%. Brinker International’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Brinker International will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Brinker International news, SVP Daniel S. Fuller purchased 1,275 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.42 per share, with a total value of $45,160.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 13,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.87, for a total transaction of $503,828.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.21% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in Brinker International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Brinker International during the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust grew its stake in Brinker International by 100.3% during the third quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 1,320 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in Brinker International during the second quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Brinker International during the second quarter valued at approximately $208,000. 94.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Brinker International

Brinker International, Inc engages in owning, developing, and franchising Chili’s Grill and Bar and Maggiano’s Little Italy restaurant brands. It operates through the following segments: Chili’s, and Maggiano’s. The Chili’s segment includes the results of company-owned Chili’s restaurants in the U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Brinker International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brinker International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.