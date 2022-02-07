Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $30.71 Million

Brokerages expect that Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB) will announce sales of $30.71 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Bridgewater Bancshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $30.52 million to $30.90 million. Bridgewater Bancshares posted sales of $26.40 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 16.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Bridgewater Bancshares will report full year sales of $130.03 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $128.50 million to $131.55 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $149.56 million, with estimates ranging from $145.00 million to $154.11 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Bridgewater Bancshares.

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39. Bridgewater Bancshares had a return on equity of 15.88% and a net margin of 34.05%.

Several research analysts recently commented on BWB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Bridgewater Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Bridgewater Bancshares from $22.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Shares of Bridgewater Bancshares stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.80. The company had a trading volume of 447 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,854. The company has a market cap of $499.59 million, a PE ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 0.72. Bridgewater Bancshares has a 1-year low of $13.87 and a 1-year high of $20.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

In other Bridgewater Bancshares news, CEO Jerry J. Baack sold 4,166 shares of Bridgewater Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.67, for a total transaction of $73,613.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 20.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. River Oaks Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,549,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 50.7% in the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 968,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,638,000 after purchasing an additional 325,562 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,643,000. EJF Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 63.5% during the 2nd quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 255,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,127,000 after buying an additional 99,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Bridgewater Bancshares by 4.6% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,954,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,565,000 after acquiring an additional 85,551 shares during the period. 48.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bridgewater Bancshares Company Profile

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which provides retail and commercial loan and deposit services. It offers deposits, lending, professional services, and business services. The company was founded by Jerry J. Baack and Jeffrey D. Shellberg in 2005 and is headquartered in Bloomington, MN.

