Bri-Chem (TSE:BRY) Hits New 1-Year High at $0.42

Shares of Bri-Chem Corp. (TSE:BRY) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.42 and last traded at C$0.35, with a volume of 34371 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.37.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.19. The stock has a market cap of C$8.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.99, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Get Bri-Chem alerts:

Bri-Chem (TSE:BRY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$16.46 million during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Bri-Chem Corp. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bri-Chem Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution, blending, and package of oilfield chemicals to the oil and gas industry in North America. The company supplies, blends, and packages drilling fluid products in various weights and clays, lost circulation materials, chemicals, and oil mud products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bri-Chem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bri-Chem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.