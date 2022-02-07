BRF (NYSE:BRFS) Downgraded to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

BRF (NYSE:BRFS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BRF Brasil Foods SA, formerly Perdigao S.A., is a Brazil-based food company focused on the production and sale of poultry, pork, beef cuts, milk, dairy products, and processed food products. The Company’s products include frozen whole and cut chickens; frozen pork cuts and beef cuts; processed food products, such as marinated frozen whole and cut chickens, roosters (sold under the Chester brand) and turkeys; specialty meats, such as sausages, ham products, bologna, frankfurters, salamis, bacon and other smoked products; frozen processed meats, such as hamburgers, steaks, breaded meat products, kibes and meatballs, and frozen processed vegetarian foods; frozen prepared entrees, such as lasagnas and pizzas, as well as other frozen foods, including vegetables, cheese bread and pies; dairy products, such as cheeses, powdered milk and yogurts; juices, soy milk and soy juices; margarine; milk, and soy meal and refined soy flour, as well as animal feed. “

Separately, Bradesco Corretora raised shares of BRF from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.38.

NYSE:BRFS traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $3.46. The stock had a trading volume of 6,741,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,970,081. BRF has a one year low of $3.35 and a one year high of $6.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.45 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.94 and its 200-day moving average is $4.29.

BRF (NYSE:BRFS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.11). BRF had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 5.28%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BRF will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in BRF during the fourth quarter worth $103,144,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in BRF by 127.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,571,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,998,964 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in BRF by 1,919.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,884,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790,918 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in BRF by 3.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,610,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,559,000 after purchasing an additional 850,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in BRF by 1,478.3% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 452,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,476,000 after purchasing an additional 423,930 shares during the last quarter. 7.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BRF Company Profile

BRF SA engages in the production and distribution of fresh and frozen protein foods. Its processed products include marinated and frozen chicken, rooster and turkey meats, specialty meats, frozen processed meats, frozen prepared entrees, portioned products, and sliced products. The firm also offers margarine, butter, cream cheese, sweet specialties, sandwiches, plant-based products, and animal feed.

