Breedon Group (LON:BREE) Hits New 52-Week Low at $82.00

Shares of Breedon Group plc (LON:BREE) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 82 ($1.10) and last traded at GBX 84.60 ($1.14), with a volume of 72677622 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 84.60 ($1.14).

A number of equities analysts have commented on BREE shares. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 130 ($1.75) target price on shares of Breedon Group in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Breedon Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Breedon Group from GBX 113 ($1.52) to GBX 110 ($1.48) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 92.20 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 98.23. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.39 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.14.

Breedon Group plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the quarrying, production, and sale of aggregates and related activities in England and Scotland. The company offers various aggregates, such as crushed rock, sand and gravel, decorative aggregates, agricultural lime, high polished stone value, granular mineral fillers, recycled aggregates, and white limestone products for use in the construction market.

