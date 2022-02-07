Bread (BRD) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1.87 Million

Bread (CURRENCY:BRD) traded up 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 7th. During the last seven days, Bread has traded 22.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Bread coin can currently be bought for $0.29 or 0.00000671 BTC on popular exchanges. Bread has a market capitalization of $26.03 million and approximately $1.87 million worth of Bread was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002290 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00004526 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001122 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002290 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.01 or 0.00043532 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.13 or 0.00110210 BTC.

Bread Profile

Bread (BRD) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 16th, 2017. Bread’s total supply is 88,862,718 coins. The Reddit community for Bread is /r/breadwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bread is BRD.com . Bread’s official Twitter account is @breadapp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bread token is an ERC20 token, featuring a user friendly mobile app. “

Bread Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bread directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bread should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bread using one of the exchanges listed above.

