BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Shares Bought by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,318,174 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 22,749 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $273,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in BorgWarner by 7.9% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,696,194 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $246,133,000 after buying an additional 418,828 shares in the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the third quarter worth about $1,449,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of BorgWarner by 4.5% during the third quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 47,619 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,058,000 after purchasing an additional 2,053 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of BorgWarner by 8,225.3% during the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,969 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 31,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of BorgWarner by 62.2% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 529,960 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $22,900,000 after purchasing an additional 203,299 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on BWA shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on BorgWarner from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on BorgWarner from $52.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Barclays lifted their target price on BorgWarner from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised BorgWarner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BorgWarner has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.23.

Shares of BWA opened at $43.31 on Monday. BorgWarner Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.28 and a twelve month high of $55.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.38 billion, a PE ratio of 13.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.12%.

In other news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total transaction of $147,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

