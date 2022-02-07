Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Sold by Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lowered its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 27.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,797 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,692 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Booking were worth $23,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,387,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in Booking by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 14,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Booking by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 16,846 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,991,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Booking by 5,746.7% in the 3rd quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 5,379 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,769,000 after purchasing an additional 5,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its stake in shares of Booking by 1,085.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 249 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Booking alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BKNG shares. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Booking from $2,950.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on Booking from $2,820.00 to $2,940.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Booking from $2,750.00 to $2,470.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Booking from $2,850.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,769.00.

BKNG traded up $42.07 on Monday, reaching $2,485.00. The company had a trading volume of 2,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 362,042. Booking Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $2,051.64 and a one year high of $2,687.29. The company has a market capitalization of $102.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 266.70, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2,338.58 and a 200-day moving average of $2,340.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93.

In related news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,156.15, for a total value of $394,575.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,420.91, for a total transaction of $1,815,682.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,799 shares of company stock worth $6,499,973. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Booking Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.