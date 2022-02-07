BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) Director Sells $525,000.00 in Stock

BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) Director Steven Bangert sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $525,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Steven Bangert also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 4th, Steven Bangert sold 5,000 shares of BOK Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.91, for a total value of $519,550.00.

Shares of BOK Financial stock traded down $0.02 on Monday, hitting $104.73. The stock had a trading volume of 4,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,029. BOK Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $77.65 and a 52-week high of $120.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $105.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.60.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.10). BOK Financial had a net margin of 32.34% and a return on equity of 11.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.21 EPS. Analysts predict that BOK Financial Co. will post 6.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BOKF. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in BOK Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in BOK Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in BOK Financial by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,164 shares of the bank’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in BOK Financial by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,072 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 3,569 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BOK Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $223,000. 37.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BOKF has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised BOK Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on BOK Financial from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on BOK Financial from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Wedbush lifted their price target on BOK Financial from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on BOK Financial from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.38.

About BOK Financial

BOK Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, Wealth Management, and Funds Management. The Commercial Banking segment includes lending, treasury, and cash management services, as well as customer commodity risk management products for small businesses, middle market, and larger commercial customers.

