BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DCF) Plans $0.05 Monthly Dividend

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DCF) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 27th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th.

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund has decreased its dividend by 14.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund stock opened at $9.06 on Monday. BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.81 and a fifty-two week high of $9.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.44.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund stock. UBS Group AG raised its stake in BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DCF) by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 61,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund were worth $585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. The fund’s investment objective is to seek high current income and to invest in credit instruments and other investments. The company is headquartered in New York, NY.

