Blockpass (PASS) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $194.00

Blockpass (CURRENCY:PASS) traded 10.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 7th. Blockpass has a market cap of $268,076.41 and approximately $194.00 worth of Blockpass was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Blockpass coin can now be purchased for about $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Blockpass has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Blockpass

Blockpass (CRYPTO:PASS) is a coin. Blockpass’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 167,223,762 coins. Blockpass’ official website is blockpass.org . Blockpass’ official Twitter account is @BlockpassOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Blockpass is medium.com/@blockpass

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockpass is an identity network for regulated industries and the IoE (Internet of Everything) using blockchain technology. The Blockpass system supports human verification (KYC), objects (KYO) and devices (KYD) on the network, enabling the improvement and development of new applications relying on a trustful link between various entities. Through the Blockpass platform, users have at their disposal fingerprint scanner, identity establishment, identity backup and identity recovery. The Blockpass issued the PASS token. PASS tokens are Ethereum-based ERC 20 tokens and can be used to obtain a discount on Blockpass verification services. “

